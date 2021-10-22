RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Position Cut by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP trimmed its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. RH makes up approximately 4.3% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in RH were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 48,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,731,000 after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

RH stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $666.92. 6,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. RH has a 1-year low of $330.64 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $682.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

