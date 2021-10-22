Reviewing Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Navios Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74% Navios Maritime -16.22% -578.82% 0.37%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eneti and Navios Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eneti currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.59%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Navios Maritime.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eneti and Navios Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.11 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.88 Navios Maritime $416.72 million 0.23 -$192.96 million $10.04 0.60

Navios Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Eneti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Eneti has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eneti beats Navios Maritime on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. The Logistics Business segment deals with port terminal, barge, and cabotage businesses. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

