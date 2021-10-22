Research Analysts Set Expectations for Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.15.

NYSE:C opened at $70.51 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,784,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after buying an additional 2,739,209 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

