Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ares Management Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ares Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 874,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,995,000 after acquiring an additional 70,742 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ares Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

