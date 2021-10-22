Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Up 3.9%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 163,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $243,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

