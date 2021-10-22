Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Renewable Energy Group traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $56.93. 23,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,101,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $201,948.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 14,310 shares valued at $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
