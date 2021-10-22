Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Renewable Energy Group traded as high as $57.31 and last traded at $56.93. 23,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,101,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $201,948.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 14,310 shares valued at $744,233. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3,320.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

