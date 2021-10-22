Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) PT Raised to $95.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $54.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $816.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 14,310 shares worth $744,233. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,547,000 after acquiring an additional 852,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after purchasing an additional 289,272 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,815,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

