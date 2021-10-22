Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 66,326 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.39% of Getty Realty worth $47,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 16.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $1,197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

