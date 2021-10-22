Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 513,100 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 513,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $51,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,625,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,368,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in V.F. by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 431,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,374,000 after acquiring an additional 177,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

VFC opened at $74.07 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

