Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on Relx in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price target on Relx in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,281.64 ($29.81).

Get Relx alerts:

LON:REL traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,253 ($29.44). The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,176.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,020.63. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,274 ($29.71). The stock has a market cap of £43.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.53.

In other news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of Relx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.