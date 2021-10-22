Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 3,313 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 570.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 779,926 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,777,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,635,000 after purchasing an additional 331,112 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 243,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

