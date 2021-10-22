Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in JD.com were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,387,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,791,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 68.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,949,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,533,000 after buying an additional 2,009,407 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in JD.com by 233.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,759,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $232,722,000 after buying an additional 1,931,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

