REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.80

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 13768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other REE Automotive news, insider David Weisburd bought 123,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $739,730.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hans Thomas purchased 161,037 shares of REE Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $935,624.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

