Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) recently:

10/6/2021 – Acceleron Pharma is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/1/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

9/30/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $168.00.

9/30/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $146.00.

9/30/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $173.00.

9/30/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $148.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Acceleron Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acceleron’s late-stage candidate, sotatercept, which is being developed for pulmonary arterial hypertension, promises potential. Sales of Reblozyl, used for treating anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia, have shown an encouraging trend and this bodes well for Acceleron as it ensures a steady stream of royalties for the company. The label expansion of Reblozyl increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is also positive given the latter’s expertise. However, the company is highly dependent on Reblozyl royalties for growth. Moreover, any pipeline or regulatory setbacks related to sotatercept will adversely impact prospects. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. Shares have gained steam of late on rumors of a potential takeover by a pharma giant.”

9/27/2021 – Acceleron Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $179.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

XLRN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.84. 831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,760. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $189.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.37.

Get Acceleron Pharma Inc alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 139,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 9.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.