Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332,176 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.6% of State Street Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. State Street Corp owned 9.46% of Raytheon Technologies worth $12,167,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,575 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,254,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.32. 71,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,029,451. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

