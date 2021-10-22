Raymond James Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$15.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.30.

ERF stock opened at C$11.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.93. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$2.22 and a 52-week high of C$11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.4551648 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -8.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

