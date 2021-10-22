Raymond James Increases ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $67.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $66.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in ONEOK by 6.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 598,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,706,000 after buying an additional 34,462 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

