Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $3.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.07 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$179.18.

Shares of CP opened at C$92.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$175.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$78.36 and a 52-week high of C$100.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

