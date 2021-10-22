Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$179.18.

Shares of CP opened at C$92.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$175.33. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$78.36 and a twelve month high of C$100.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.07 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

