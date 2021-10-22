Raymond James Boosts Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$3.25

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$3.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

TSE YGR opened at C$1.93 on Tuesday. Yangarra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$2.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$165.44 million and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.53 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 44,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,075,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,451,880.45. Insiders have bought 70,300 shares of company stock worth $97,350 in the last 90 days.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

