Raymond James Boosts SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $820.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIVB. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $556.76 target price (down from $566.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.47.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $705.14 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $264.60 and a fifty-two week high of $707.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $609.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total transaction of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

