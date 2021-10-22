Rage Fan (RAGE) Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $917,082.27 and approximately $15,411.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00069664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00072626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00103091 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,832.30 or 1.00004725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.61 or 0.06513847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00022541 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

