Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTPB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $11,103,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $6,047,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $5,672,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $5,062,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at $4,975,000. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

