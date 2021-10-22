Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter worth approximately $693,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSEV opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

