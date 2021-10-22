Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $2 Million in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth $2,947,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $5,005,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $9,810,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $4,651,000.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

Shares of SMIHU stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.