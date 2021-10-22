Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.92 Million in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.76% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

