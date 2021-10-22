Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $1.23 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $983,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,838,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $983,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XPDI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.17.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

