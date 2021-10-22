Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,230 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 1.42% of Turmeric Acquisition worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $934,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Turmeric Acquisition by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 386,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 146,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $835,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMPM opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

