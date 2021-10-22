Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,356 Shares of two (NYSE:TWOA)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TWO were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TWO during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

TWOA stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. two has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

