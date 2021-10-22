Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS.

NYSE:DGX opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.00. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.