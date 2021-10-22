Quant (QNT) Price Hits $283.86 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and $50.15 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $283.86 or 0.00468943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01004918 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

