Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.04)-(0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $296-298 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.93 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on XM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of XM stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 45,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion and a PE ratio of -67.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $83,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $236,800 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

