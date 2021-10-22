Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) will post $263.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.51 million to $264.65 million. Qualtrics International reported sales of $213.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Shares of XM stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion and a PE ratio of -71.83. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $236,800 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

