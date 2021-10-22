Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Quilter Plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 67,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.47. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.