Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 3.8% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $97.60. 110,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,848,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

