Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $658,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,672,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,003 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

