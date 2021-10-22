Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 214 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 1.1% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.05.

BA traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $215.17. The company had a trading volume of 165,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,668,272. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average is $231.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

