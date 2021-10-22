Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Increased by Analyst

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2022 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.52. Crocs has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $163.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.60. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 5.1% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Crocs by 9.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.