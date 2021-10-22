Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Increased by Analyst

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $82.40. 475,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

