Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.61 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.