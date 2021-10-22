Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Howard Hughes Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Howard Hughes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE HHC opened at $93.29 on Friday. The Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in The Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

