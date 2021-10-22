Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GAN Limited Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAN in a research note issued on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. GAN has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $671.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,085 shares of company stock worth $2,251,364. Corporate insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GAN during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GAN during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GAN during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GAN during the second quarter worth $57,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

