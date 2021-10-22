Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

EOG Resources stock opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,529,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in EOG Resources by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.