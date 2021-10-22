Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc Raised by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alkermes in a report issued on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.83 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ALKS stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.79. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -76.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 470.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 440.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 99.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.