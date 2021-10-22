Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Decreased by SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

