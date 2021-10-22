Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palomar in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.57 and a beta of -0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.64. Palomar has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $115.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,249,000 after buying an additional 88,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,087,000 after acquiring an additional 115,878 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Palomar in the second quarter valued at $126,140,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,520,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after purchasing an additional 279,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,241,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $118,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 800 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,100 shares of company stock worth $4,770,725. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

