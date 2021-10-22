Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOA. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.69.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$20.65 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$21.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. The stock has a market cap of C$586.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$140.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.95 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.65%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

