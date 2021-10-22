Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.98) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.00). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($15.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.31) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

MDGL stock opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $9,654,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $328,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

