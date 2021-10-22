Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SZKMY)

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.33 EPS.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

SZKMY opened at $178.89 on Thursday. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.