Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

NYSE:EAT opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

